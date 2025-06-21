Sophie Cunningham quips about ejection after altercation with Sun's Jacy Sheldon with hilarious Selena Gomez song

Sophie Cunningham sparked WNBA controversy after a fight during the Indiana Fever’s win against the Connecticut Sun, 88-71, last Tuesday. Cunningham got ejected from the game after taking down Sun’s Jacy Sheldon in a fastbreak play in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham addressed the fight, posting a video of her on TikTok and her Instagram story. The Fever guard used Selena Gomez’s “Hands To Myself” song to quip about her altercation with Sheldon. The play saw Cunningham hold Sheldon’s hair in an attempt to take her down during the fight.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself, I mean I could, but why would I want to?,” she lip-synced in the video.

On TikTok, she explained why she dropped the video.

“It’s a joke… the sound was too fitting! Happy game day,” she captioned.

The fight happened after an earlier incident with Sheldon and Fever star Caitlin Clark, who was on the receiving end of an eye-poke from Sheldon and a shove from Marina Mabrey in the third quarter.

Cunningham avoided suspension and played in the Fever’s 88-77 loss against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. Cunningham scored nine points and six rebounds in 24 minutes of playing time. The Fever are 6-6 in the standings, occupying the seventh spot.

Sports analyst jokingly warns league about Sophie Cunningham’s fighting background

After the fight, many remembered Sophie Cunningham’s fighting background. One of them was sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, who put out a warning to the WNBA about the Fever guard’s fighting capabilities.

“Word on the street is Sophie Cunningham earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of six. She said, y’all better try one of the other 144, not her!” he wrote on X.

Since focusing on her career in women’s basketball, Cunningham seemingly keeps that fighting achievement in the background.

Cunningham has been a sparkplug off the bench for the Fever this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. She is expected to continue in this role with the Fever, which is led by her close friend Caitlin Clark.

