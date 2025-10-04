Sophie Cunningham receives 6-word approval from Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate after GoFundMe launch

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Ron Harper, gave his approval to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s GoFundMe idea. On Tuesday, X account @FeverTrick22 suggested opening a GoFundMe to pay any future fines that Cunningham might pick up. The Fever guard replied to the post, saying she liked the idea.

Ad

Cunningham has had much trouble with the league lately. She was fined several times in the 2025 season for comments criticizing the league's officiating. Five-time NBA champion Harper replied to Cunningham’s post on X, encouraging her to set up a GoFundMe.

“You didn’t say nothing wrong lol,” Harper wrote on Tuesday.

Ron Harper @HARPER04_5 @sophaller You didn’t say. Nothing wrong lol

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, Cunningham actually followed through and set up a GoFundMe page, sharing the link with her fans on X. She faced backlash over the post, prompting her to clear up that the entire thing was a joke.

“This is a joke. relax you clowns…. I set a goal for $10 million. There’s just no way you can think I’m actually serious,” she wrote.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller To be clear, whatever we raise here will be going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities. I’ll take care of my own fines. Y'all are the best though🫶🏼

Ad

After real donations were made, Cunningham shared another message on X, informing fans that all the money donated to her GoFundMe campaign will be going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Sophie Cunningham is skeptical about her future with the Fever amid CBA negotiations

The WNBA is facing a possible work stoppage as the WNBPA and the league are at a stalemate in CBA negotiations, with the Oct. 31 deadline less than a month away. Without a new CBA in place, Sophie Cunningham, who signed a one-year, $100,000 deal with the Fever in 2024, won’t be able to negotiate a new contract.

Ad

In light of this, she expressed skepticism about her future with the Indiana Fever during Thursday's episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast.

“If we can get this new CBA worked out, who knows? Like, no one’s under contract. This could be my last time in an Indiana Fever jersey,” Cunningham said.

Sophie Cunningham was key for Indiana in 2025, becoming an integral part of the team's locker room. She played 30 games, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Fever relied on her through large stretches as injuries greatly impacted their backcourt rotation. She was also unable to finish the season after she suffered an MCL tear in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More