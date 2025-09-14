Sophie Cunningham receives heartfelt homage from Fever GM Amber Cox for HOF honor: "Means so much to entire state of Missouri"

Sophie Cunningham is a proud child of Missouri, the state where she was born and raised to be a topnotch athlete. The Indiana Fever guard has several years left in her pro basketball career, but at this point, she has already been deemed worthy of a prestigious award granted by her Missouri-based alma mater.This past Friday, Cunningham was inducted into the University of Missouri Hall of Fame. The 29-year-old Mizzou product joined the HOF alongside other key sports figures, which included Mike Alden, former Director of Athletics; Alyssa Munlyn, a standout of the Missouri volleyball squad from 2015 to 2018; and Brock Olivo, who played for the university's football team in the late 90s.On this special night, Fever GM Amber Cox was on hand to extend her support to Cunningham. Cox would later go on X to post a photo of herself standing next to Cunningham at the Mizzou event.&quot;Incredible night in Columbia honoring Sophie! Hall of Famer! She means so much to the Tiger program, the entire state of Missouri (and beyond),&quot; Cox tweeted. &quot;Congrats, Sophie! And s/o to the entire Mizzou athletic department - appreciate the hospitality! MIZ&quot;Amber Cox @AmberLCoxLINKIncredible night in Columbia honoring Sophie! Hall of Famer! She means so much to the Tiger program, the entire state of Missouri (and beyond). Congrats, Sophie! And s/o to the entire Mizzou athletic department - appreciate the hospitality! MIZBoth Cox and Cunningham are in their first year with the Fever. The two women have played distinct roles in helping Indiana make the playoffs for a second consecutive season, Cox through her roster management and Cunningham with her feisty performance on both ends of the floor.Though Cunningham didn't get to finish the 2025 season because of a devastating MCL injury, Cox has gone out of her way to maintain the bond of solidarity with the recuperating guard.&quot;This is an award for all of them&quot;: Sophie Cunningham extends to gratitude to supporters at Missouri Hall of Fame inductionIn a clip posted by the Fever on X, Cunningham shared a special message for her friends and family members who have supported her in her sports career.&quot;&quot;I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame, but I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at,&quot; Cunningham said in the clip.Indiana Fever @IndianaFeverLINK&quot;I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame, but I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at.&quot; Sophie Cunningham on what it means to be inducted to the @Mizzou Hall of Fame 💛Cunningham, who spent four seasons with the Missouri Tigers, added that she was &quot;blessed&quot; to have the platform that she currently has.