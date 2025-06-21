Sophie Cunningham’s agency boss blown away by Fever star’s sudden TikTok stardom after Caitlin Clark incident

Sophie Cunningham blew away the boss of her agency, Addison Abdo, with her sudden stardom on TikTok. During the Fever-Sun game on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark got into a scuffle with the entire Connecticut team after Jacy Sheldon poked her in the eye. Clark was quick to react and pushed Sheldon away.

Marina Mabrey bumped into Clark and knocked her to the floor. After the initial scuffle was controlled, another one broke off shortly. Jacy Sheldon was running towards the opposite end, which is when Sophie Cunningham pulled her down to the floor.

The act by Cunningham has caught the eyes of many around the league, leading to a sudden rise in her popularity. Since she stood up for Caitlin Clark, Cunningham’s TikTok followers have skyrocketed. In three days, she has gained more than 700,000 followers on TikTok and 240,000 on Instagram.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Addison Abdo, who's the senior director at Cunningham’s sports management agency, PRP, was blown away by the increase in her followers.

“It’s unprecedented growth,” Abdo said.

“We work with some pretty big athletes that have gone viral for some pretty big things, but this has been something that I haven’t seen before—this type of growth in this short amount of time … was very new territory.”

Sophie Cunningham’s jersey quickly sold out following Caitlin Clark incident

Expand Tweet

Sophie Cunningham’s involvement in Tuesday’s scuffle didn’t just benefit her; it also brought in many sales for the Indiana Fever. Less than 24 hours after Cunningham confronted Jacy Sheldon, her No. 8 jersey at the team’s store quickly sold out. Stock for smaller sizes ran low, while sizes up to 2XL are unavailable until July 8.

Cunningham has been solid for the Fever, recording 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. She's also shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. More than her play on the court, fans have been impressed by how Cunningham has played the role of an enforcer.

Even if it doesn’t translate to success on the court, Cunningham’s move to the Fever is already paying off, solely due to the gain in popularity she has enjoyed this past week. The Indiana Fever return to the court to take on the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More