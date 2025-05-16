Sophie Cunningham’s injury status playfully mocked by Stephanie White after Fever star's viral practice clip

Heading into the Indiana Fever's season opener on Saturday against the Chicago Sky, Sophie Cunningham has been dealing with an ankle injury. In the second half of the Fever's final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream, Cunningham suffered an ankle injury while coming down with a rebound.

Ad

Cunningham notably didn't practice on Friday, but she did knock down a half-court shot during practice before loudly proclaiming that she's ready to play.

Shortly after, when coach Stephanie White spoke about Cunningham's status for tomorrow's game, she joked about Sophie Cunningham hitting the viral shot despite sitting out of practice:

"You take off three days of practice, and then come in and try to get the money on a half-court shot I think that that's a little fraudulent. I don't know, I think that she's made great progress, I think the biggest thing is perspective. We don't want to do anything that will set her back."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As White went on to state, the team has six games in the first fourteen days. Because of that, they don't want to rush Cunningham back from injury.

As she told members of the press, the team's medical staff will reevaluate her on Saturday morning before game time, then make a decision on her status for the team's season opener.

"I think her ankle is fine." - Caitlin Clark reacts to Sophie Cunningham's half-court shot in practice

With Caitlin Clark sidelined for the Indiana Fever's first preseason game earlier this month, Sophie Cunningham made her presence felt in her debut for the team.

Ad

Over 34 minutes of action, Cunningham logged 21 points and eight rebounds, shooting 54.5% from the floor while helping give the Fever a lift in their 79-74 overtime win.

Given that, and her tenacious defense, Cunningham's presence will be a big x-factor for Indiana this season.

Although Sophie Cunningham's status is up in the air ahead of what is sure to be an electrifying season opener against the Chicago Sky, after watching Cunningham knock down a half-court shot, Caitlin Clark was quoted by Indiana beat reporter Scott Agness as saying:

Ad

“I think her ankle is fine.”

If Cunningham is ruled out for tomorrow's game, she'll have an extra 48 hours to recover before Tuesday, when the Fever host the Atlanta Dream.

With tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET for tomorrow's season opener, expect an update on Cunningham's status early in the day once the team completes morning shootaround.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More