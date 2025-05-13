Sophie Cunningham's injury update gets major boost as Fever star makes boot-free sideline appearance

This past Saturday, Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle during the Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. This ankle injury led Cunningham to retreat to the locker room and prevented her from returning to the game.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether Cunningham will be available for the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky this weekend. For what it's worth, Fever beat writer Chloe Peterson posted a clip of the team's practice session on Tuesday, in which Cunningham was walking on the sidelines without a brace or boot:

"First look at game week practice: Sophie Cunningham isn’t participating in practice today, she’s off to the side in sweats. No noticeable brace or boot on her right ankle," Peterson tweeted.

The clip of Cunningham walking fine — without a boot or brace, at that — is a positive sign for Fever fans, who are counting on the six-year pro to bolster Indiana's backcourt this season.

The 6-foot-1 guard was acquired by the Fever in a four-team trade this past January. Bringing shooting and toughness to a promising Indiana lineup, Cunningham is expected to help mentor the up-and-coming stars of the team, such as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull.

Cunningham, who has spent six years playing for the Phoenix Mercury, averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season. She shot 42.9% off 6.0 attempts from the field per game and had a shooting clip of 37.8% from beyond the arc. Beyond the numbers on the stat sheet, the Fever fanbase are hoping that her hustle will shine through, particularly on the defensive end.

Indiana Fever HC gives update on Sophie Cunningham's injury status: "It's going to be a day-to-day thing"

During a media availability on Tuesday, Fever head coach Stephanie White gave an update on Cunningham's status:

"It's going to be a day-to-day thing, just seeing how she recovers," White said. "I'll depend on our training staff to tell me what she is capable of doing every day, and we'll see how that goes."

White added that center Damiris Dantas, who was sidelined during the Fever-Dream matchup due to a leg injury, has also been deemed day-to-day.

