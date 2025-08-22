  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham's podcast co-host sets up fundraiser after Fever star slapped with another WNBA penalty

Sophie Cunningham's podcast co-host sets up fundraiser after Fever star slapped with another WNBA penalty

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:06 GMT
Sophie Cunningham's podcast co-host sets up fundraiser after Fever star's third fine (Credits: Getty and IG/@Sophie_cham)

Sophie Cunningham has had quite the season, going from one of the league’s lesser-known players to now being one of the WNBA’s more recognizable stars. Cunningham moved to the Indiana Fever this offseason and teamed up with Caitlin Clark. A move that has seen her popularity skyrocket.

Cunningham, leveraging her soaring popularity levels, landed herself a new podcast called “Show Me Something,” co-hosted by West Wilson. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing as the Fever star was fined three times for comments made on her podcast.

Cunningham made the revelation on Wednesday’s episode, telling Wilson that the league has fined her for her earlier comments on Paige Bueckers.

"I am officially three for three on being fined by the WNBA," Cunningham said. “They didn’t like my comment on Paige Bueckers…I didn’t even say anything bad.”

Her co-host, West Wilson made light of the situation, hilariously setting up a GoFundMe to help Cunningham pay off her fines.

“Gofundme in my bio,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.
West Wilson&rsquo;s Instagram comment
West Wilson’s Instagram comment

Sophie Cunningham tore her MCL during the Fever-Sun game on Saturday and will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season. She made 30 appearances for the Fever, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9%, including 43.2% from 3-point range.

“Actually crazy”: Sophie Cunningham notes birthday injury coincidence with Colson

Before Sophie Cunningham got injured, the Indiana Fever lost guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries in the same game.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, the star guard noticed an eerie similarity between her and Colson's injury.

"You wanna know what’s actually crazy though? Sydney had her birthday, the next day we played she completely tore her ACL and everything. It was my birthday, we played the next day, and then I hurt my knee.”
While there's no correlation between their birthdays and their injuries, fans got quite a laugh out of Cunningham's peculiar observation.

After losing four of their guards to injuries, the Indiana Fever (19-16) will need to make some key adjustments as they prepare to face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

With nine games left in the regular season, Indiana holds the sixth position in the standings, ahead of the Golden State Valkyries (18-17) in seventh by one game.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

