Sophie Cunningham's podcast co-host sets up fundraiser after Fever star slapped with another WNBA penalty

Sophie Cunningham has had quite the season, going from one of the league’s lesser-known players to now being one of the WNBA’s more recognizable stars. Cunningham moved to the Indiana Fever this offseason and teamed up with Caitlin Clark. A move that has seen her popularity skyrocket.Cunningham, leveraging her soaring popularity levels, landed herself a new podcast called “Show Me Something,” co-hosted by West Wilson. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing as the Fever star was fined three times for comments made on her podcast.Cunningham made the revelation on Wednesday’s episode, telling Wilson that the league has fined her for her earlier comments on Paige Bueckers. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I am officially three for three on being fined by the WNBA,&quot; Cunningham said. “They didn’t like my comment on Paige Bueckers…I didn’t even say anything bad.”Her co-host, West Wilson made light of the situation, hilariously setting up a GoFundMe to help Cunningham pay off her fines.“Gofundme in my bio,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.West Wilson’s Instagram commentSophie Cunningham tore her MCL during the Fever-Sun game on Saturday and will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season. She made 30 appearances for the Fever, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9%, including 43.2% from 3-point range.“Actually crazy”: Sophie Cunningham notes birthday injury coincidence with ColsonBefore Sophie Cunningham got injured, the Indiana Fever lost guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries in the same game.Speaking on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, the star guard noticed an eerie similarity between her and Colson's injury.&quot;You wanna know what’s actually crazy though? Sydney had her birthday, the next day we played she completely tore her ACL and everything. It was my birthday, we played the next day, and then I hurt my knee.”While there's no correlation between their birthdays and their injuries, fans got quite a laugh out of Cunningham's peculiar observation.After losing four of their guards to injuries, the Indiana Fever (19-16) will need to make some key adjustments as they prepare to face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.With nine games left in the regular season, Indiana holds the sixth position in the standings, ahead of the Golden State Valkyries (18-17) in seventh by one game.