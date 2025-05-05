Sophie Cunningham’s sister can't stop laughing over Fever star’s viral hot mic moment

Indiana Fever's new player, Sophie Cunningham, played her second game for the team on Sunday in their preseason matchup against Brazil. After the game, the veteran guard spoke with the media but struggled to properly articulate herself in the interview.

On seeing the interview, her sister Lindsey Cunningham couldn't hold back her laughter. She subsequently posted a clip of the postgame interview on her Instagram story while captioning it:

"you can't know how hard I was laughing"

Lindsey Cunningham's IG story (via @linds_cham/Instagram)

Sophie Cunningham played 11 minutes for Indiana against the Brazilian women's national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa. She went on to record six points, three rebounds and one assist during the game.

The 6-foot-1 guard was acquired by the Indiana Fever as part of a four-team trade in the offseason, joining the franchise after spending six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Now, Cunningham is embracing a leadership role in the team, as evidenced by her game-high 21 points during the Fever's 79-74 preseason win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Sophie Cunningham hilariously trolled Caitlin Clark after 3-pointer shot against Brazil

Caitlin Clark stole the headlines as the Fever defeated Brazil 108-44 on Sunday during her return to her alma mater, Iowa State University. During one attacking moment in the game, Clark shot a 3-pointer from just behind the spot where her No. 22 logo was engraved on the court.

As the ball went into the net, cheers erupted from the crowd in amazement. When Clark was later taken off the floor, she asked Sophie Cunningham if the cheers were loud around the bench area.

"Did it get loud in here?" she asked.

But Cunningham denied it and playfully trolled Clark instead.

"When you scored? No.

"You gotta be better," she added.

Clark and Cunningham have formed a close friendship since they became teammates this year. While the latter is already an experienced WNBA star, she is eager to play alongside Clark, who is heading into Year 2 of her career. As the 2025 season inches closer, it will be interesting to see how their budding friendship develops further.

