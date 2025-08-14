Sophie Cunningham shares Caitlin Clark-less Fever adversity after making thoughts clear on $78,831 replacement

The Indiana Fever have been without a real point guard in their past two games after Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson were both ruled out for the season. That's on top of the continuing injury absence of superstar Caitlin Clark.

In Sophie Cunningham's YouTube show "Show Me Something" on Thursday, the Fever guard explained how they are dealing with adversity stemming from their injuries.

Cunningham lauded the team for their performance against the Chicago Sky on Aug. 9, resulting in a 92-70 win. However, she rued the challenges of having no point guard in the lineup against their game against the Dallas Wings, which ended in an 81-80 loss on Tuesday.

"I feel like against Chicago was our first game without a point guard, and like I think everyone was this legit aggressive and on our front foot," Cunningham said. "Like, whoever got the ball, they brought the ball down. So, it was like everyone was just going and it was flowing." (From 18:37)

She then contrasted that to when they face the Wings, during which their newly-signed point guard, Odyssey Sims, who is earning $78,831 this season per Spotrac, played for the first time with the Fever.

"But against (the Wings), I think we kind of overthought it a little bit," she said. "We signed Odyssey Sims, who is going to be great for us. Like she is an actual point guard. But that was her first time playing with everyone. And so I just think everyone's like kind of rhythm was a little bit off."

The 33-year-old Sims had no points and two assists in 13 minutes during his Fever debut. The loss against the Wings bumped the Fever down to the sixth seed with an 18-15 record. The Las Vegas Aces overtook them in the fifth spot with a 19-14 record as they won their fifth straight game.

Meanwhile, the Fever have lost three of their last four games as injuries have piled up in their roster.

For now, they continue to wait for Caitlin Clark to recover from her groin injury as they make their final push ahead of the WNBA playoffs.

Fever head coach Stephanie White cites team's point guard problem in loss to the Wings

Fever head coach Stephanie White pointed out the team's lack of a point guard as the main culprit for why they lost to the Wings, whose squad sits in the 11th spot with a 9-24 record.

"Well, all of our point guards are injured. I think that's the first thing," White said.

White also expressed her frustration with the team's ball handling, a facet usually saved for a point guard.

"I felt like our group did some uncharacteristic things with the ball in our hands, and it led to easy buckets," she added.

The Ever will next face the Washington Mystics on Aug. 17 as they look to get back on track with just a few games remaining before the playoffs.

