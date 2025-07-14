Sophie Cunningham shouts out Tyrese Haliburton’s sweet gesture with GF, Jade Jones, at the Fever vs Wings game

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham shouted out Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, on Sunday. Cunningham credited the duo for their sweet gesture after they accommodated two young fans during the Fever vs Wings game.

Haliburton and Jones took care of Drew Hanlen's nephew and niece during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The NBA skills coach expressed his gratitude on Instagram and shared a picture of them courtside with Sophie Cunningham.

"Big thanks to @tyresehaliburton, @jadeeejones, & @sophie_cham for taking care of my niece & nephew at today's Fever game!," he wrote.

Sophie Cunningham shouts out Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones on her story (Source: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)

Cunningham gave a shoutout to the sweet gesture from Haliburton and his girlfriend by reposting the story on her profile. The Fever secured their 11th win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Wings, 102-83. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring by 20 points, while Caitlin Clark chipped in with a double-double, recording 14 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Cunningham played her part in the win, too. The guard collected the most rebounds on the night, with five, and recorded 13 points in 22 minutes. This tally also saw her achieve a career milestone, amassing 1,500 points in the WNBA.

The Fever next travel to Connecticut and New York for back-to-back away games before heading into the All-Star break. The event will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year, with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell all featuring in the All-Star game.

Sophie Cunningham praises Fever fans while playfully undermining other teams

The Indiana Fever secured the second win in a row at Gainbridge Fieldhouse by beating the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Sophie Cunningham offered high praise to the Fever crowd for their relentless support, claiming they are the "best fans in the W."

Furthermore, her statement playfully undermined other teams in the league as Fever's X (formerly Twitter) account reshared her quote.

“I think we have the best fans in the whole W, and I know every team says that, but they're lying because I'm telling the truth. We have to protect our homecourt and when we can fire up these fans they're feisty, they're sassy, they're kinda just like me," she said.

Her comments showcased the love both sides have for each other, with fans endearingly naming Cunningham the "enforcer" of the team.

