Sophie Cunningham Stats Today: How did Fever sharpshooter fare against Dallas Wings? (July 13) I WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever took on the Dallas Wings in Indiana on Sunday. Bench player Sophie Cunningham made her mark on the game in the first half as the Fever raced to a (64-42) lead at the end of two quarters.

Fever star Caitin Clark played the role of a facilitator in the first half, recording seven points and seven assists. Cunningham was on the receiving end of several of these assists as she recorded nine points, three rebounds and two assists in ten minutes off the bench, which included a three pointer. Cunningham also used her ability to draw fouls to fill up her statsheet going 4-5.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More