Sophie Cunningham Stats Today: How did Fever sharpshooter fare against Dallas Wings? (July 13) I WNBA Season

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Jul 13, 2025 17:53 GMT
The Indiana Fever took on the Dallas Wings in Indiana on Sunday. Bench player Sophie Cunningham made her mark on the game in the first half as the Fever raced to a (64-42) lead at the end of two quarters.

Fever star Caitin Clark played the role of a facilitator in the first half, recording seven points and seven assists. Cunningham was on the receiving end of several of these assists as she recorded nine points, three rebounds and two assists in ten minutes off the bench, which included a three pointer. Cunningham also used her ability to draw fouls to fill up her statsheet going 4-5.

