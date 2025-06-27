Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: Fever star responds to pressure in Caitlin Clark’s absence against LA Sparks (June 26) | 2025 WNBA Season

Without Caitlin Clark, out with a groin injury, Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever hosted the LA Sparks on Thursday. The Fever returned home from a three-game road trip on a high note after beating the Seattle Storm 94-86 two nights ago. Cunningham and Co. try to hold the fort without their superstar.

The former Phoenix Mercury star entered the game with 7:02 left in the first quarter to relieve Sydney Colson, who started for Clark. Cunningham contributed two points and one steal to end the period and help Indiana trail by just 20-19.

Sophie Cunningham started the second quarter and gave the Fever a boost on both ends. She scored seven points and stood out on defense. Cunningham's three steals partly showed her impact on that end. She helped limit Sparks star Kelsey Plum to three first-half points.

The Indiana Fever clamped down on defense, limiting the LA Sparks to 10 second-quarter points. Indiana led 34-30 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningham 8 0 0 4 0 1 2-6 2-6 2-2 +4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

