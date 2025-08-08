Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever guard fare in return to Phoenix against Mercury? (Aug 7) | 2025 WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham returned to her old stomping grounds in Phoenix for the first time as an opponent on Thursday, suiting up for the Indiana Fever. Cunningham retained her starting spot for this clash. The Fever had a rough start to the game, and so did Cunningham. They were down 13-7 heading into the first time out of the opening quarter.Cunningham had the first shot attempt of the night for Indiana from the corner, which she missed. Her second involvement on offense was a drive by, again from the corner, but she was trapped by Kathryn Westbeld, forcing a turnover from the ex-Mercury guard.Cunningham entered the timeout with one turnover on her box score and a missed shot from 3 with a box +/- of -6.Sophie Cunningham had an electrifying return in the second quarter. After the Fever went down 30-16 two minutes into the frame, Cunningham hit back-to-back 3s, sending the Mercury into a timeout with their biggest lead cut to eight.