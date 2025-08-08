  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever guard fare in return to Phoenix against Mercury? (Aug 7) | 2025 WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever guard fare in return to Phoenix against Mercury? (Aug 7) | 2025 WNBA season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 08, 2025 02:35 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever guard fare in return to Phoenix against Mercury? (Aug 7) | 2025 WNBA season (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham returned to her old stomping grounds in Phoenix for the first time as an opponent on Thursday, suiting up for the Indiana Fever. Cunningham retained her starting spot for this clash. The Fever had a rough start to the game, and so did Cunningham. They were down 13-7 heading into the first time out of the opening quarter.

Ad

Cunningham had the first shot attempt of the night for Indiana from the corner, which she missed. Her second involvement on offense was a drive by, again from the corner, but she was trapped by Kathryn Westbeld, forcing a turnover from the ex-Mercury guard.

Cunningham entered the timeout with one turnover on her box score and a missed shot from 3 with a box +/- of -6.

Sophie Cunningham had an electrifying return in the second quarter. After the Fever went down 30-16 two minutes into the frame, Cunningham hit back-to-back 3s, sending the Mercury into a timeout with their biggest lead cut to eight.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications