Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Washington Mystics? (May 28) | 2025 WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever faced the Washington Mystics on Wednesday without Caitlin Clark. Following the announcement of Clark's quad injury two nights ago, Cunningham could see increased playing time. The backup guard looked to help the Fever bounce back from a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Cunningham entered the game with 3:17 left in the first quarter to give Aliyah Boston a breather. She immediately made her presence felt on the defensive end and sank two late free throws that gave the Fever a 23-19 advantage.

The former Phoenix Mercury guard started the second frame. She missed the only shot she attempted but contributed with her hustle and defense. After a foul with roughly two minutes remaining, Fever coach Stephanie White substituted Cunningham for Kelsey Mitchell.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningham 2 1 1 1 1 2 0-1 0-0 2-2 -2

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

