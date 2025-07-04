Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform against Las Vegas Aces in their 2nd matchup of the season? (July 3) | 2025 WNBA Season

Since joining the Indiana Fever lineup, Sophie Cunningham has endeared herself to the fanbase in the Hoosier State. From playing hard-nosed defense off the bench to standing up for her star teammate Caitlin Clark, Cunningham has made it easy for Fever supporters to welcome her with open arms.

On Thursday, Cunningham once again brings her hustle to the hardcourt as the Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces. Back on June 22, the Aces defeated the Fever 89-81 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Now, Cunningham and the rest of the Fever are out to avenge that loss and improve to an above-.500 record as they approach the midway point of their season

At halftime of the Aces-Fever game, Cunningham has logged zero points, rebounds, and assists. Still, she is a +5 on the plus-minus column, thanks in part to her effort on the defensive end.

