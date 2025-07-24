Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform against Las Vegas Aces in Caitlin Clark's absence (July 24) | 2025 WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham has her work cut out for her as the second half of the Indiana Fever's 2025 season begins. Though the All-Star break has come and gone, Caitlin Clark continues to recuperate from her groin injury. This means that players like Cunningham will have to step up their game in terms of scoring and playmaking, as well as defense.

On Thursday, the Fever (12-12) are shooting for an above-.500 record as they go up against the Las Vegas Aces (12-11). Cunningham, who got a starting nod, finished the opening quarter with five points and one rebound. However, she also drew two personal fouls in the first 10 minutes of action.

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More