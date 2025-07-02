  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform against Lynx in WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final? (July 1)

Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Fever star perform against Lynx in WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final? (July 1)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 02, 2025 00:53 GMT
Sophie Cunningham stats for 2025 WNBA Commissioner
Sophie Cunningham stats for 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final. (Photo: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday without Caitlin Clark. The Fever superstar was ruled out with a groin injury, causing her to miss a third consecutive game.

Cunningham, who is in hot water again for comments about the WNBA's latest expansion teams, wasn't in Indiana's starting five. Coach Stephanie White went with a lineup featuring Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

So, how did the Fever enforcer perform in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx?

Here are Sophie Cunningham's stats in the first half.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham63000012:502-42-40-0+14
Watch this space as the game continues. The stats will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
bell-icon Manage notifications