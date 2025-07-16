Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever battled the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Coming into the game, Indiana (12-10) is on a three-game winning streak. However, the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who missed the game with a groin issue.
With Clark out, Fever coach Stephanie White made changes to her starting lineup. Cunningham got her first start this season in place of Lexie Hull, while Aari McDonald started at the point.
Cunningham is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 41.5% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range, in 17 games. However, in the last three games, Cunningham has scored in double figures off the bench. She is putting up 13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.7 apg on 66.7% shooting (72.7% on 3-pointers).
On Wednesday, Cunningham played eight minutes in the opening quarter and knocked down a 3-point shot. She also had a foul. The Fever trailed 32-24 after the first 10 minutes.
At halftime, Cunningham had five points, two rebounds and a turnover. She shot 2-for-6, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, in 15 minutes. New York had a 15-point lead over Indiana (53-38) at the break.
Sophie Cunningham's stats tonight