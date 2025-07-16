  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever star score against New York Liberty? (July 16) | 2025 WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever star score against New York Liberty? (July 16) | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 17, 2025 00:28 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever battled the New York Liberty on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever battled the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, Indiana (12-10) is on a three-game winning streak. However, the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who missed the game with a groin issue.

With Clark out, Fever coach Stephanie White made changes to her starting lineup. Cunningham got her first start this season in place of Lexie Hull, while Aari McDonald started at the point.

Cunningham is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 41.5% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range, in 17 games. However, in the last three games, Cunningham has scored in double figures off the bench. She is putting up 13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.7 apg on 66.7% shooting (72.7% on 3-pointers).

On Wednesday, Cunningham played eight minutes in the opening quarter and knocked down a 3-point shot. She also had a foul. The Fever trailed 32-24 after the first 10 minutes.

At halftime, Cunningham had five points, two rebounds and a turnover. She shot 2-for-6, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, in 15 minutes. New York had a 15-point lead over Indiana (53-38) at the break.

Sophie Cunningham's stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham5200012-61-40-0-14
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
