Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever battled the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ad

Coming into the game, Indiana (12-10) is on a three-game winning streak. However, the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who missed the game with a groin issue.

With Clark out, Fever coach Stephanie White made changes to her starting lineup. Cunningham got her first start this season in place of Lexie Hull, while Aari McDonald started at the point.

Cunningham is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 41.5% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range, in 17 games. However, in the last three games, Cunningham has scored in double figures off the bench. She is putting up 13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.7 apg on 66.7% shooting (72.7% on 3-pointers).

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, Cunningham played eight minutes in the opening quarter and knocked down a 3-point shot. She also had a foul. The Fever trailed 32-24 after the first 10 minutes.

At halftime, Cunningham had five points, two rebounds and a turnover. She shot 2-for-6, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, in 15 minutes. New York had a 15-point lead over Indiana (53-38) at the break.

Sophie Cunningham's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningham 5 2 0 0 0 1 2-6 1-4 0-0 -14

Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More