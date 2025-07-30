Sophie Cunningham stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever star score against former team Phoenix Mercury?

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever battled the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Coming into the game, the Fever (14-12) are on a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Mercury (16-9) aim for a second consecutive victory.
Wednesday's game is the first time that Cunningham will face her former team. The 6-foot-1 guard spent the first six years of her career in Phoenix. The Fever acquired Cunningham this offseason via a four-team trade that also included Mercury star Satou Sabally.
In 21 games with Indiana, Cunningham is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 43.4% shooting.
On Wednesday, Cunningham got her fifth start this season. She played seven minutes in a couple of stints in the opening quarter. She scored a point on a made free throw. She also has a turnover and two fouls. Indiana trailed 30-20 at the end of the first period.
Cunningham played 13 minutes in the first half and had three points and two rebounds on 1-for-2 shooting. The Fever outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break.