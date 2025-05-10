"Sophie and Lexie just having fun": Fans react as Caitlin Clark and Fever players can't contain their excitement over Pacers

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and their Indiana Fever teammates sent support to their sister organization, the Indiana Pacers, ahead of Friday's NBA playoffs Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A video shared on X by the Fever showed the players wishing them the best of luck.

The clip also showed the whole team, including the coaching staff, flashing "Boom Baby" t-shirts as they all supported the Pacers. The Fever were en route to their preseason matchup against the Atlanta Dream, scheduled for Saturday.

Clark and her teammates' happy mood in the video didn't go unnoticed by fans, who singled out a couple of them for their positive energy.

"Sophie and Lexie just having fun…Syd with the full commitment and Caitlin being Caitlin. Great video! Go Pacers, or as Caitlin calls it…go paceshow," one fan wrote.

"Sophie always brings the energy," wrote another fan.

"Omg, Caitlin Clark not at Gainbridge tonight. Halliburton will have to do it all himself," one fan commented.

Reactions varied widely. Some fans lauded Caitlin Clark's demeanor in the clip, while others praised the players for the effort.

"Caitlin was so childlike in that video. Love it," another fan chimed in.

"Damn, y’all just now leaving! 😂," wrote another fan.

"Love my Fever girls! ❤️‍🔥," another fan added.

The Pacers weren't successful on the night, though, as they succumbed to a 126-104 defeat by the Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, they still lead 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4.

Sophie Cunningham gushed over her uncanny resemblance to Fever teammate Lexie Hull

Since joining the Indiana Fever this offseason, Sophie Cunningham has built a close rapport with her new teammates, particularly Lexie Hull. The duo has been seen together on many occasions, while also sharing an uncanny resemblance.

Earlier this month, Cunningham gushed over her close likeness to Hull after a fan almost mistook them for the same person. The fan tweeted that he thought both players were the same after watching videos of them on the Fever's YouTube channel.

"for a spilt second i thought they posted the same video twice lmao," the fan wrote.

To which Cunningham responded:

"twins 👯"

Cunningham is gearing up for the start of a new chapter of her career in the WNBA. With her new friendship with Hull and Caitlin Clark signaling that she has quickly settled in, it would be interesting to see how her time in Indiana unfolds.

