"Sorry about my crush on her" - Whitney Cummings opens up on her fondness for Caitlin Clark

Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings opened up about her crush on Caitlin Clark amid her show-stealing dress at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Sadly for Cummings, the Indiana Fever star wasn't at the event since they had a game against the Connecticut Sun that same day. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cummings apologized to her boyfriend and controversial skateboarder Chris Cole for being fond of Clark. The comedian jokingly said that the only reason she was attending the ESPYs was to meet the face of the WNBA.Cummings even went as far as styling her dress like a basketball net. However, the night started with disappointment since Clark was absent from the event in Los Angeles. Still, the comedian was able to show support to fellow stand-up comic Shane Gillis, who was the host of the event. &quot;I went to the ESPYs to stalk @CaitlinClark22 and she wasn’t even there. Sorry about my crush on her Chris Cobra Cole 😬,&quot; Cummings tweeted. Caitlin Clark was unable to attend the 2025 ESPY Awards due to the WNBA schedule. The Indiana Fever took on the Connecticut Sun on the same day as the event, with Clark being nominated for two ESPYs: Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best WNBA Player.The Iowa product lost to Alexander Ovechkin for breaking Gretzky's NHL goals record for the first award. She won the Best WNBA Player award, beating A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Caitlin Clark set to miss her 7th game in a row on SundayCaitlin Clark set to miss her 7th game in a row on Sunday. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever are set to continue their four-game road trip on Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Storm. The Fever began the trip with an 88-78 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. It was their fourth consecutive win, developing more momentum amid Caitlin Clark's absence.Clark is set to miss her seventh game in a row and 15th overall for the season. She's still recovering from a groin injury that has kept her out since the final game before the WNBA All-Star break. The Fever has not shared a definitive timeline for Clark's return, but they are being cautious about her recovery. She already had four muscle-related injuries this season, and some fans are even calling for Indiana to sit her out to fully heal.