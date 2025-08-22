"Sorry for exposing": Caitlin Clark takes trip down memory lane to celebrate former teammates on special day

Caitlin Clark took a trip down memory lane, sending warm birthday wishes to her former teammate and a friend. On Friday, the Indiana Fever star shared pictures with her two former teammates on her Instagram stories.

The first story featured an image of Clark sitting beside her former teammate, Gabbie Marshall. She worded her thoughtful birthday wish in the story's caption:

"Happy bday sweetie. I love you sm."

In the picture, Marshall is seen hugging the former Iowa Hawkeyes ace as they both sit on a couch. Marshall played with Clark at the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020-2024.

She had declared herself for the 2024 draft alongside Clark, but went undrafted in the event. After going undrafted, Marshall announced her retirement from basketball and chose to pursue academics instead of a professional basketball career.

In her second story, Clark shared a picture with her childhood friend Audrey Faber. In the picture, the Fever guard is seen standing beside Faber and posing for the camera.

"Happy Birthday aud💗 Love you foreve," Clark captioned.

Clark send birthday wishes to her friends on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)

In the top right section of the same story, the Fever guard accompanied another picture featuring a childhood picture of her and Faber.

"Sorry for exposing," Clark wrote below the childhood picture.

Audrey Faber played for the Creighton BlueJays in college basketball from 2015-19. She did not play with the Clark during her college career, but from the picture, it seems they have been friends for a long time.

Caitlin Clark is still on an indefinite return timeline

Caitlin Clark has been in and out of games due to injuries this season. The Fever guard has been out for more than 13 consecutive games because of a right groin injury.

The Fever superstar last player in Indiana's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Jul. 15. On Aug. 7, Scott Agness from the Fieldhouse Files revealed that Clark has suffered yet another injury on top of her groin strain.

She has suffered a mild bone bruise in her left ankle, which might further extend the time needed for Clark's return. The Fever have managed to pull through in their star guard's absence.

The Fever are the sixth-ranked team in the standings with a 19-16 record. However, with season-ending injuries to Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Indiana is facing a guard crisis. It is the best time for Clark to return to the squad and make an impact before the playoffs.

