"Spending too much time around Angel Reese": Fans show no mercy to Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston for blowing layups

Aliyah Boston had a tough start in Vinyl Basketball Club's game against the Lunar Owls in an Unrivaled matchup on Monday. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate missed two consecutive point-blank attempts early in Vinyl's 67-57 loss to Napheesa Collier and her squad.

Boston initially missed a layup attempt but managed to grab the offensive rebound. However, her second effort was thwarted by Collier, who delivered stellar defense with a well-timed block.

Fans quickly reacted to the Fever star's missed layups, drawing comparisons to Angel Reese, who often faces online criticism for struggles around the rim.

"Fever fans be so worried about Reese they better worry about AB! lol," a fan commented.

"She lookin like angel Reese out there," commented another fan.

"She spending too much time around Angel Reese," a fan said.

"Does everyone who plays under tspoon just forget rim finishing???"said another fan.

"I wonder if Indiana fans are ready to start trolling her or is it only for certain players?" a user wrote.

"Little worried about bostons game! Pretty bad in unrivaled!" wrote another user.

Aliyah Boston found her groove later for Vinyl BC

Aliyah Boston may not have had an ideal start to the game, but the talented center found her rhythm as it progressed. Stepping into the starting lineup in place of Dearica Hamby, Boston joined forces with Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale on the court.

Despite Vinyl Basketball Club falling short, Boston delivered a highly productive 13 minutes of play, narrowly missing a double-double by just one rebound.

The two-time WNBA All-Star finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and one assist, shooting 6 of 13 from the field, including a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

Boston's next appearance will be on Feb. 1 when Vinyl BC takes on Mist BC.

