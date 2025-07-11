"Spends his whole day blocking people" - WNBA fans blast Curt Miller after Dallas Wings GM labels outcry over roster decisions as 'noise'

The Dallas Wings have faced criticism for their roster moves this WNBA season. Despite online backlash, team management remains confident in its decisions. The front office has made several changes since the season began.

Ad

On Friday, Wings general manager Curt Miller talked to the media about the flak they've gotten over the moves. Miller said that the attention the Dallas franchise has gotten, despite being negative, is the result of the WNBA's growth.

The executive also said that the franchise has its eyes on the future. However, the injuries they've suffered haven't made things easy.

Miller claimed that there are fans who don't get what the team is trying to do and added that the organization understands its goals.

Ad

Trending

“So, the noise is noise," Miller said. “Where less involved owners, less involved decision makers in organizations, they can let noise affect change. I was affected by that. The noise won’t affect decisions within this strong organization.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Miller addressed the criticism, fans responded with their reactions to the recent roster changes.

"He spends his whole day blocking people," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"the only noise i hear is coming from his mouth 🙄🙄," another fan commented.

"He’s the only noise. I call BS. Inept," one fan commented.

Other fans were strongly against what Miller said about the Dallas Wings.

"And this is why the organization is in turmoil now. The noise (for once) is loud and valid," someone commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Glad to know that playing winning basketball in the second qtr is the gameplan… the way yal fall apart in the 4th qtr every game.. it makes sense @DallasWings," another fan sarcastically acknowledged what Miller said.

"Youre not playing competitive basketball u bum" a fan commented.

The Dallas Wings fall to the Sky despite Li Yueru's double-double

On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings lost 87-76 against the Chicago Sky. The Wings center, Li Yueru, had an amazing game. She finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and a block on 63.6 percent shooting from the field. However, that wasn't enough for the team to win.

Ad

WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen pointed out the Wings' lack of defensive follow-through as the reason for their loss.

“We just weren’t able to convert,” Hines-Allen said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to defend. I don’t think we were able to do that the past two games at a level to win.”

The next game for the Wings will be on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. They'll need to bounce back from the loss to get their first win of their three-game road trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More