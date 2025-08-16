  • home icon
  'Spicy Enforcer' Sophie Cunningham celebrated by fans and mom on special day as tributes pour in

'Spicy Enforcer' Sophie Cunningham celebrated by fans and mom on special day as tributes pour in

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:16 GMT
(Source: Imagn/Instagram)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was showered with love and celebration from fans, teammates, and loved ones on her special day. The former Mercury standout turned 29 on Saturday, and warm tributes quickly poured in across social media.

The Fever's Instagram account celebrated this momentous occasion with a special post, captioning it with a short note.

"Help us wish Sophie Cunningham a happy birthday 🎂," the caption read.
also-read-trending Trending

This post garnered plenty of attention from fans, who showered Caitlin Clark's enforcer with love and warm wishes.

"Happy birthday to the enforcer. 😁🔥😍," a fan wrote.
"Happy Birthday to you, Sophie!!!! Thank you for being enforced CC and others!" another said.
"Happiest birthday to our Spicy Enforcer @sophie_cham . Godbless you always🙏🏻🎉🥳," another fan said.
"Happy birthday to the fearless and sexiest baller babe alive. 😍 @sophie_cham keep slaying hottie!" said another.
"Happy Birthday Sophie! I pray your day and year are blessed! Continue to be that heart that keeps the Fever running! Your energy, enthusiasm and fire are unmatched! As a former college coach I love how you play! Keep going You! Blessings on your special day! Have fun!🎂🎉👏🏀❤️," wished a fan.
Fans send their well-wishes to Sophie Cunningham on her birthday (Source: Instagram/Fever)
Fans send their well-wishes to Sophie Cunningham on her birthday (Source: Instagram/Fever)

Fans weren’t the only ones celebrating Cunningham’s special day, as her mother, Paula, also joined the well-wishers.

"Hbd s! 🎂🎉😘," she wrote.
Sophie Cunningham's mom congratulates her on her birthday
Sophie Cunningham's mom congratulates her on her birthday

Cunningham has quickly earned the support of Fever fans since joining the team earlier this year. Traded to Indiana in a four-team deal, she became a fan favorite after standing up for Caitlin Clark in a WNBA game in June, gaining the “enforcer” label.

Sophie Cunningham shows her loyalty towards the Indiana Fever on her return to Phoenix

On Aug. 7, Sophie Cunningham returned to the PHX Arena for the first time since her trade. The guard had spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury before being traded in February. However, she seems to be loving life in Indiana and made that abundantly clear during her return to Arizona.

Speaking to the media after the game, Cunningham showed her loyalty towards the Fever.

"Yeah, you know, AZ was good to me, but I'm way happier where I'm at now," Cunningham said. "It's good to see people, it was fun to play in front of some fans. But for me, I'm way happier in Indiana."

Although expressing her love for Indiana, Cunningham was unable to lead them to a victory on her return to her old stomping grounds, as the Fever succumbed to a 95-60 loss.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
