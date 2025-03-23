"Splash sisters reunited" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell link up with Brianna Turner for offseason grind

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are back together with the Indiana Fever ahead of what seems to be a promising 2025 WNBA season. After Mitchell's contract situation was sorted out for at least one year, the guard is back with the team, set to take it to new heights.

Clark has been in the gym for a couple of months now, but fans were ecstatic to see two members of the Big Three (alongside Aliyah Boston) working out. The team's Instagram account shared various pictures on Sunday of Mitchell getting shots up alongside Clark and Brianna Turner.

Seeing their two best players back in the lab excited fans and many commented underneath the post to hype up the duo.

Others focused on Clark's presence and fired up what's coming for the rest of the league starting in May.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led the Indiana Fever in scoring last season and both were a key part of the team's turnaround post-Olympic break.

Mitchell broke down how their chemistry got better during the 2024 campaign, crediting her better understanding of Clark's game as the catalyst for the team's late-season run.

"I think the best part about it [playing alongside Clark] is that our chemistry continues to get better," Mitchell said. "No one knew that we started this like four or five months ago, and so we are just really getting acclimated on the chemistry side.

"I value what Caitlin brings to the table ... Not only does she have the pace in the space, but she could shoot the lights out the ball and you just got to be ready when your number's called with a person like that."

Aliyah Boston hypes up Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell link-up at Fever practice

The third member of the Fever's Big Three, Aliyah Boston, shared the team's Instagram post on her story, dedicating a five-word message to the star duo.

"My shaylas 🥺🥺see yall soon," Boston captioned the post.

The Indiana Fever have higher expectations for the upcoming WNBA campaign after a busy offseason. Besides Mitchell's return, they went out and added Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson, becoming one of the potential contenders in the league.

