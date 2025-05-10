Sportscaster drops truth bomb on overlooked factor behind Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise 

On a recent episode of the "Fieldhouse Files" podcast, sportscaster Ryan Ruocco shared an overlooked factor that contributed to the meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark over the past few years. Ruocco highlighted Clark's ascent to her ability to match the hype and deliver consistently when the audience has been invited to watch her play.
"I think one thing that’s been underrated in Caitlin’s ascent is, every time the audience seems to be invited in, Caitlin delivers," Ruocco said. "So they’re further hooked—she just continually delivers and almost overdelivers on the expectations that have been set for her."
Ruocco's take was put on display when Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA last year with many expectations after her historic collegiate career. However, she lived up to the hype and delivered a historic rookie campaign, breaking several WNBA records and also leading the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has garnered even more expectations ahead of her sophomore season, and fans are excited to see how Clark rises to the challenge.
Caitlin Clark on handling pressure ahead of 2025 WNBA season
The Fever made big moves in the offseason to try and get Clark the necessary support to lead the team to a deep run in their 2025 campaign, further increasing expectations from fans.
Speaking to reporters after a practice session on Thursday, Clark spoke about how she and the Fever handle the increased pressure to perform in the upcoming season.
"There's always expectations and pressure to perform... We understand the spotlight," Clark said. "People expect this team to win, and that's exactly what we want to do for our fans and this organization.
"Me personally, I wouldn’t want it any other way ... If there is that pressure, it’s just something you embrace ... You just rise to the occasion because you wouldn’t want it any other way," she added.
Indiana Fever fans experienced a slight hiccup earlier this month when Caitlin Clark was included on the team's injury report with a left leg injury ahead of their first preseason game. However, the WNBA All-Star later clarified that it was nothing major and that she had completely recovered.
Clark is expected to suit up for the Fever for their final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday before they kick off their 2025 regular season against the Chicago Sky next week.