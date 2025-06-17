Sportscaster slams WNBA team for letting OutKick in to ‘harass’ Brittney Griner with ‘disingenuous’ Caitlin Clark question

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner is one of the best players in WNBA history. However, she’s been a lightning rod for controversy.

After Atlanta beat the Washington Mystics 89-56 on Sunday, Griner was asked by Dan Zaksheske from OutKick, a media company owned by Fox, about a racially charged comment she allegedly made to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark last month.

On X on Monday, sportscaster Chris Williamson defended Griner, calling out Zaksheske and OutKick for asking her such a question. He also blasted the Mystics for credentialing OutKick.

"Disappointed in the Mystics org for allowing OutKick into that Atlanta-Washington game all so they could simply harass BG with dumb and disingenuous questions," Williamson tweeted.

Williamson also wrote that even if Griner were to complain to the league about the interaction, it is unlikely that a policy change would occur. The Dream center and the WNBA cannot preemptively ban questions.

Griner, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a WNBA champion, is known for issues that follow her off the court.

Her detainment in Russia in 2022 and her inclusion in a fake announcement regarding sex testing in the WNBA have put her in the spotlight over the past few seasons.

On Sunday, Griner denied making the comment to Clark.

After the Dream's victory over the Mystics, Zaksheske asked Griner what she said after fouling out against the Fever. Griner said she did not call Clark a "f***ing white girl." The accusation is based on lipreading, as there is no audio for the video clip.

"No, would never say that," Griner said. "Like, there's no place for that in our league, wouldn't say that. I was mad about a call. ... I wouldn't use that type of language."

When asked by Zaksheske at the shootaround before Sunday’s game, Griner said she did not remember what she said to Cark in the May 22 game, which Indiana won 81-76.

OutKick founder Clay Travis offered his thoughts on Griner's response

Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, was one of many to respond to Brittney Griner's comments about the incident with Caitlin Clark that went viral. According to him, the OutKick reporter had the right to ask the Dream center about what she said. Travis said no one had asked Griner about the video in the weeks after the game.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis LINK No one else in WNBA media has asked Griner about this video for weeks. Interesting that she specifically remembers the play and situation, but nothing about the viral video — which she has definitely seen.

Travis expanded on his thought, calling Griner's race into question. According to him, the response around the sports media landscape would have been different if the accused player were white.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis LINK How do you think the sports media would respond if a white player had a mega viral video where it appeared she used a racial slur against black women and then when asked about it said she didn’t remember it?

Griner has denied that she said anything to Clark that crossed the line. However, a media outlet like OutKick has made an issue of the incident, questioning the Olympian's character.

