SPOTTED: Fever's Lexie Hull and boyfriend Will Matthiessen in attendance for Stanford basketball game

The Stanford Cardinal were in Bloomington this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, and WNBA star Lexie Hull was not going to miss out on an opportunity to see her alma mater in action. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever guard was spotted courtside with boyfriend Will Matthiessen as the couple enjoyed some high-level college basketball.

Hull is a popular figure in the state of Indiana, but the West Coast native was rooting for the visiting team on this occasion. Born and raised in the state of Washington, the former five-star recruit chose to move to Palo Alto to develop her game. She spent four seasons with Stanford, where she won an NCAA national championship in 2021.

On Sunday, Lexie Hull made it out to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington to show some love for the Cardinal. She posted an image on her Instagram story with a supporting message for the program.

"As always, go card," wrote Hull.

Lexie Hull posts a message of support for the Stanford Cardinal during their game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Photo Credit: Lexie Hull's IG account

Hull was seen sitting courtside with her boyfriend, Will Matthiessen, who was a highly-rated baseball player at Stanford University. The two met during their college days and have reportedly been together for over four years.

Stanford entered the game with a perfect 4-0 record but was unable to hold off a talented Hoosiers lineup. A game-high 21 points from Chloe Moore-McNeil helped guide Indiana to a 79-66 victory to improve to 2-2 on the season.

A series of strong performances in 2024 saw Hull establish herself as a regular starter for the Indiana Fever. The 25-year-old guard stands out on the court for her intensity and the high energy with which she approaches every game.

Last season, Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 34 starts and was an integral part of a Fever team that qualified for the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Lexie Hull's boyfriend Will Matthiessen shares collection of pics on her 25th birthday

Indiana Fever guard L. Hull alongside her boyfriend Will Matthiessen. Photo Credit: Lexie Hull's IG account, Imagn

Lexie Hull recently completed her third year with the Fever. During the final stage of the 2024 season, she celebrated her 25th birthday on Sep. 13.

The Indiana star received plenty of wishes on social media, but boyfriend Will Matthiessen's heartwarming post stood out above the rest. Matthiessen shared a collection of pictures of their time together and captioned the post with the following message:

"The big 2-5. Happy Birthday Lex. Grateful for every moment with you ❤️."

Hull and Matthiessen can be seen sharing some quality time on a boat, dressed up in formal wear and even playing pickleball together.

The post garnered plenty of attention on social media, with Caitlin Clark, WNBA Rookie of the Year and Hull's close friend, also jumping into the comments section with a concise "slay" message.

