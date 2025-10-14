  • home icon
  "Stand strong": Aliyah Boston's loyalty shines as Fever star vows to stand by Pacers despite Tyrese Haliburton's injury

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:56 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston made her feelings clear about the Indiana Pacers. Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Pacers won't have Tyrese Haliburton by their side. Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. As a result, he's forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming season.

With Haliburton out of the picture, many are doubting that the Pacers can recreate the same magic from last season. However, Boston is proud of the city she represents and believes that the Pacers can still make a deep playoff run this year.

"Yeah, I'm still riding with my Pacers though," Boston said. "Stand strong. You don't know."
While all hope seems lost for the Pacers, the reason why Aliyah Boston remains optimistic about their situation could be due to what her Fever team achieved this year. The Fever made a deep playoff run without their star player, Caitlin Clark. They also missed out on key player Sophie Cunningham.

Nevertheless, the Fever made it to the semi-finals and pushed the 2025 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to five games, nearly beating them. Having experienced something like that, we can't blame Boston for still rooting for a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton.

Aliyah Boston's hard work pays off

The Indiana Fever had a rollercoaster season this year, with so many highs and lows taking place. One of the worst things that happened this season was when the Fever lost Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby for the season due to injury. However, the Fever prevailed and forced their way to the semi-finals.

One of the players the Fever have to thank is Aliyah Boston. The star center stepped up to the occasion to try and help lead Indiana to victory. Boston averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, which led to several individual accolades. She notched her third All-Star appearance, she was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, and was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

This is the first time Boston has been named to an All-WNBA team. This achievement of hers is an indication of how hard she worked, especially with several key Fever players absent.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
