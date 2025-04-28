"Stands 10 toes for da kid": Fever's Kelsey Mitchell connects Shilo Sanders' brotherly love to 'selfless' bond with her twin sister

Kelsey Mitchell often uses her Instagram to express her feelings for family members and close friends. The Indiana Fever star shed light on the tight-knit bond she shares with her twin sister, Chelsea. Kelsey acknowledged her sister’s impact on her life by comparing their bond to that of Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Kelsey shared a graphic highlighting Shilo’s silent role in Shedeur’s life, particularly during the 2025 NFL draft.

“One thing i learned through this process is shilo is a really good big brother. Everybody needs a shilo. He ain't worry about himself or his situation all weekend,” the graphic read, featuring a photo of the Sanders’ brother with their father Deion Sanders.

Kelsey added @callmyagent’s post on her story and displayed her love for Chelsea through a heartfelt message:

“@_sleepchelz one of da realist… stands 10 toes for da kid. SELFLESSLY. i love you, Twin,” Kelsey wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were in the headlines for making their way into the NFL. While Shedeur was shockingly selected in the fifth round (No. 144 overall pick) by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Kelsey Mitchell praised Caitlin Clark while naming her as the reason to stay in Indiana

Kelsey Mitchell entered free agency following the 2024 WNBA season after putting up the best numbers of her career, averaging 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Despite being a huge asset for the Indiana Fever, rumors claimed that Mitchell was ready to move on to a new chapter in her journey.

However, the Fever successfully retained their All-Star guard, re-signing her to a one-year, $249,244 extension.

Shortly after the deal, Mitchell shared that Caitlin Clark played a big role in her decision to stay in Indiana.

"Then, I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who just ran the basketball world. So I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys feel like you're a part of our success and our journey. And I'm here. Let's do this," Kelsey Mitchell said.

By re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and adding key pieces such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark and co. have strengthened their roster.

The team will not only be expected to achieve a better result than the past season but also compete against the likes of the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty to win the 2025 championship.

