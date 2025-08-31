"Starting to think you're dense" - Sydney Colson rips A'ja Wilson fan for calling out her 'assault' joke on Kelsey Mitchell's whistle

Sydney Colson has been ruled out for the season after tearing her ACL earlier this month against the Phoenix Mercury. Colson is not with the Indiana Fever as she recovers from surgery, but it doesn't stop her from voicing her support for the team. She recently joked about "assault" on Kelsey Mitchell, while also calling out a fan for being "dense."

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colson campaigned for Mitchell to have the same whistle as other stars in the league. The lefty guard has been one of the best players in the WNBA this season, but Colson thought she's not getting enough calls despite being "assaulted."

"At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually & I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges," Colson tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Sydney Colson @SydJColson At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.

Ad

It received plenty of replies, including from Caitlin Clark, who joked about being careful because the league has been fining anyone who criticizes referees. Sydney Colson also responded to some fans who failed to get the "assault" joke, which included a fan account of her former teammate, A'ja Wilson.

A'ja Wilson's White Tee @PearlJewel73151 The joke not landing sweetheart.....they have called your colleagues lesbian thugs for a year straight.....

Ad

"You think racist and homophobic ppl existing is gon stop me from living my life and joking??? Change ur name so ppl don't associate A with you please bc I’m starting to think ur dense," Colson replied.

Sydney Colson @SydJColson @PearlJewel73151 You think racist and homophobic ppl existing is gon stop me from living my life and joking??? Change ur name so ppl don’t associate A with you please bc I’m starting to think ur dense.

Ad

It's hard to argue about how the calls have been in the WNBA this season. Referees have failed to control games at times, resulting in teams getting more physical, leading to tussles and fights. The inconsistency has been so rampant that players, fans and coaches speak about it regularly.

Sydney Colson won 2 WNBA championships with A'ja Wilson

Sydney Colson won 2 WNBA championships with A'ja Wilson. (Photo: GETTY)

Sydney Colson began her career with the New York Liberty in 2011 after being acquired from the Connecticut Sun on draft night. Colson was not in the WNBA for the next three seasons, taking her talents overseas in Poland before returning in 2015 to suit up for the San Antonio Stars.

Ad

After three years in San Antonio, Colson bounced around and played for the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky. After skipping the 2021 season, she signed with the Aces and teamed up with A'ja Wilson, winning two championships in 2022 and 2023.

Colson would become a free agent after last season, signing a one-year deal to be the backup for Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More