Staunch Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy rips “race baiters” after Paige Bueckers-led NCAA tournament draws 10.4M less viewers 

Renowned Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy ripped into "race baiters" who believe the Fever star's popularity is a cause of her being white after Paige Bueckers-led 2025 NCAA tournament drew 10.4 million fewer viewers.
According to a tweet by Portnoy, Clark's 2025 run to the finals had a record 18.9 million viewers, while the 2025 women's tournament, won by Bueckers and UConn, drew 8.5 million.
Clark's ascension as a transcendent star and a needle-mover for women's basketball and sports has often been linked to race. However, Portnoy questioned that claim after reminding everyone that Bueckers, also white, couldn't fuel as much engagement in her final NCAA tournament.
Here's what the Barstool Sports founder and owner said on X on Monday:
"I’m going to need all the race-baiters who explain Caitlin Clark's popularity simply because she's white to explain why 10 million more people watched her last year than Paige Bueckers (also white) this year. I’ll hang up and listen"
Clark's impact has always been questioned heavily by critics. Many discredit her as the lone needle-mover. They often demand respect for the generational stars who came before her and some of her peers, who were partly responsible for massive popularity rise for women's basketball.
However, the numbers continue to prove that Clark's impact has been seismic. Before the women's NCAA tournament's viewership numbers surfaced and proved that Clark's presence was a significant difference in 2024's historic numbers, the viewership records the Fever generated also proved that she's heavily responsible for the sport's growth.
23 games generated more than a million viewers, and Caitlin Clark was part of 20 of those matchups. She also highlighted matchups that topped the charts for WNBA's national TV partners - ESPN, CBS, ABC, ESPN2, Ion, and NBA TV. s