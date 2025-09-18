"Stay ready when AP is coming your way": Fever GM reacts to Aerial Powers' viral chest bump moment with Stephanie White

After absorbing a loss in Game 1 of their first-round series, the Indiana Fever bounced back in a huge way by blowing out the Atlanta Dream 77-60 in Game 2. The significant spike in the Fever's energy was felt in more ways than one, including a viral moment in which one player interacted with the head coach in a unexpected manner.In the viral clip, guard Aerial Powers is seen dapping up her teammates on the bench. When she got to coach Stephanie White, they dispensed with a high-five, instead going for a chest bump.Fever GM Amber Cox couldn't help but respond to this moment on social media.&quot;Stay ready when AP is coming your way! Love this,&quot; Cox tweeted.Amber Cox @AmberLCoxLINKStay ready when AP is coming your way! Love this.Powers, who came off the bench, had good reason to be in a festive mood throughout the game. A 35-29 Fever lead at halftime would balloon to a 15-point deficit at the end of three quarters, with the home team playing an inspired game in front of their fervent fanbase. For her part, Powers led the team in rebounds with seven boards tallied in this game while also chipping in three points.The 17-point victory by the Fever has forced a Game 3 that will take place on Thursday. Because the Dream are the higher seed, this matchup will emanate from Gateway Center Arena. In the regular season, Indiana went 11-11 in road games, so their track record in other teams' home venues is spotty at best. Still, anything can happen in the do-or-die game between the Fever and the Dream on Thursday.&quot;Gainbridge was loud!&quot;: Caitlin Clark shows appreciation to Fever fans after crucial Game 2 winWhile Fever star Caitlin Clark remained on the sidelines after being shut down for the rest of the season, she made sure to give the Indiana fanbase their flowers after the Game 2 victory.&quot;Shoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!&quot; Clark tweeted.Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKShoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!❤️❤️❤️With their home crowd watching, the Fever shot 42.9% from the field (and 42.1% from beyond the arc) while limiting the Dream to a 37.9% shooting clip. Though the Fever fans will be largely outnumbered in Atlanta on Thursday, Clark's teammates will have to figure out how to execute impeccably on both ends of the floor once again.