"Step on these haters" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stuns for Victoria's Secret for pioneering shoot for athletes

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese on Thursday announced that she will walk the Victoria’s Secret runway on Wednesday, becoming the first professional athlete to do so. She posed for the cameras, causing a frenzy on social media.A fan on X (formerly called Twitter) was excited about the moment. He called on Reese to rise above negative comments.“Step on these haters.”he_is_Seth @he_is_Seth_LINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret Step on these hatersOther fans praised the moment.John O. @okeoghene30LINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret Having a professional athlete walk the Victoria’s Secret runway is more than just a headline it’s a fascinating intersection of sports and fashion. It highlights how physical discipline, confidence, and performance translate across arenas, whether on the field or the catwalk.April Fools.com @AprilFools_comLINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret This move isn't just a catwalk debut; it's athletes reclaiming narrative control in a $15B fashion industry dominated by influencers. Reese is bridging sweat equity with glamour, forcing brands to rethink endorsements. Which sport's star shakes up Paris Fashion Week next?cindy peach @damncindypeachLINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL REESE THIS IS SUCH A GREAT BIG AND DOPE ACCOMPLISHMENT!!! OPENING DOORS FOR FUTURE ATHLETES TO DO THE SAME!!!Other fans shared the same sentiments.Tee Tyme @2DGrandmaLINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret Yes ma'am Great choice Congrats young lady 👑 Earned it-Own It #ARwings #scoringWommanders @WommandrsLINK@Reese10Angel @VictoriasSecret Holy guacamole I just fell to me knees in Wawa and my jaw is on the floorAngel Reese is being positioned as a Victoria’s Secret Angel (a brand role) as part of a global partnership. She expressed deep emotions about the milestone, calling it “surreal” and a “full-circle moment,” and plans to bring her signature confidence and energy.In 2024, when Victoria’s Secret revived its runway show, after several years off, Reese attended as a guest, not as a runway model. She made a splash with her fashion choices, as she wore a striking red crochet dress by Diotima (a Jamaican brand) with cut-outs and a fringe detail. Her look got a lot of attention, with the media saying she “upstaged” some models.Angel Reese reveals advice from Idris ElbaAngel Reese attended the red carpet for “A House of Dynamite” at the 63rd New York Film Festival, held at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on Sept. 29. She caught up with Hollywood star and lead actor Idris Elba on the red carpet, where she posed for photographs.She spoke to Desiree Anello and Julia Moore of PEOPLE, where she revealed the advice given to her by Idris Elba.&quot;Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun,&quot; she said of Elba.Reese also shared her conversations with rapper Common.&quot;I want to get an acting coach. I was talking to Common, he's overseas right now shooting season 2 of Silo, and he was telling me, 'You got to hire an acting coach.' So I'm going to hire an acting coach. I model already, so it's like adding to the résumé. I'm young right now, so I'm going to do it while I'm young.&quot;The former LSU star is enjoying her offseason break despite the controversy that trailed her at the end of the season. She called out her team for its inconsistent performance in an explosive interview with the Chicago Tribune.