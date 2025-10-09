  • home icon
"Step on these haters" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stuns for Victoria's Secret for pioneering shoot for athletes

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:15 GMT
&quot;A House Of Dynamite&quot; Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react as Angel Reese stuns for Victoria's Secret for pioneering shoot for athletes - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese on Thursday announced that she will walk the Victoria’s Secret runway on Wednesday, becoming the first professional athlete to do so. She posed for the cameras, causing a frenzy on social media.

A fan on X (formerly called Twitter) was excited about the moment. He called on Reese to rise above negative comments.

“Step on these haters.”
Other fans praised the moment.

Other fans shared the same sentiments.

Angel Reese is being positioned as a Victoria’s Secret Angel (a brand role) as part of a global partnership. She expressed deep emotions about the milestone, calling it “surreal” and a “full-circle moment,” and plans to bring her signature confidence and energy.

In 2024, when Victoria’s Secret revived its runway show, after several years off, Reese attended as a guest, not as a runway model. She made a splash with her fashion choices, as she wore a striking red crochet dress by Diotima (a Jamaican brand) with cut-outs and a fringe detail. Her look got a lot of attention, with the media saying she “upstaged” some models.

Angel Reese reveals advice from Idris Elba

Angel Reese attended the red carpet for “A House of Dynamite” at the 63rd New York Film Festival, held at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on Sept. 29. She caught up with Hollywood star and lead actor Idris Elba on the red carpet, where she posed for photographs.

She spoke to Desiree Anello and Julia Moore of PEOPLE, where she revealed the advice given to her by Idris Elba.

"Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun," she said of Elba.

Reese also shared her conversations with rapper Common.

"I want to get an acting coach. I was talking to Common, he's overseas right now shooting season 2 of Silo, and he was telling me, 'You got to hire an acting coach.' So I'm going to hire an acting coach. I model already, so it's like adding to the résumé. I'm young right now, so I'm going to do it while I'm young."

The former LSU star is enjoying her offseason break despite the controversy that trailed her at the end of the season. She called out her team for its inconsistent performance in an explosive interview with the Chicago Tribune.

