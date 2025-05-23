Steph Curry's sister, Meena Harris & more gush over Cameron Brink's glamorous shoot for sports fashion magazine

Cameron Brink has been lighting up the modelling world ever since she was sidelined in her rookie season due to a left ACL injury. The LA Sparks star was featured on the Sports Illustrated Swim issue released this month and on Thursday she graced the cover of the "Players" magazine.

They shared the cover image in a post and accompanied an excerpt from Brink's interview in the post's caption.

"I definitely don’t let basketball define me solely anymore,” Brink said.

In the cover picture, Cameron Brink appeared in a bold outfit with a burning stick in her mouth. Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee, Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris and more individuals from the basketball world dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the Brink's new look.

"Shmokkinnnnnn," Sydel Curry-Lee commented.

"OKAY CAM," Meena Harris commented.

"This is insane😍" Rae Burrell commented.

Sydel Curry-Lee and more comment on Brink making the cover. (Credits: @players/Instagram)

Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams and Fox Sports' Joy Taylor expressed their thoughts through fire emojis in their comments.

In addition to being on cover of fashion magazines, Cameron Brink is also the brand ambassador of beauty brand Urban Decay. She was announced as the brand's face in October 2024 and has been at the position since.

"I'm surprised he proposed to me": Cameron Brink reveals she has never cooked a meal for her fiance

Cameron Brink's engagement to Ben Felter drew a lot of eyes on the couple after they announced the news through an Instagram post. Felter and Brink fell in love in their time together at Stanford University in 2021. They dated for a while before Felter proposed to the Sparks star last year in Paris.

On the latest episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast on Tuesday, Brink revealed that she was surprised at receiving the proposal as she had never cooked a meal for him. She said (1:46):

"I have never cooked a full-on meal on my own. It's always been me helping my grandma, my mom. My fiance even cooks more I do. I've never ever made a meal for him, and I'm surprised he proposed to me."

Cameron Brink has been out of action for almost a year now. She was supposed to play for the Lunar Owls in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled but she backed out from the opportunity to focus on her rehab. According to Harrison Faigen from SBNation, Brink is expected to return to the court sometime in June.

