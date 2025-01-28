Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reacts as Cameron Brink expresses wish to hit the strip club with Curry gang

The first episode of Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam" dropped on Tuesday.

Early in the first episode, the discussion turned to strip clubs, with Brink confessing that they make her uncomfortable. Co-host Sydel Curry-Lee added that the venues can be intimidating, but after some back and forth, the two friends decided that they needed to give the clubs another chance.

"I think we should go to more strip clubs," Curry-Lee said.

"I would love to go to a strip club with you. Me, you, Ayesha, Callie," Brink responded.

The idea seemed enticing to Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry. After seeing a promotional video for the podcast on Instagram, Ayesha jumped into the comments section with a cartwheel emoji.

Ayesha Curry reacts to Cameron Brink's discussion on strip clubs. Photo Credits: Straigh2cam IG account

Brink revealed that one of the reasons she is so uncomfortable at the clubs is that she is not sure where to look. She also said that she would be more at ease if there were only women in the club.

The Curry and Brink families have longstanding ties that date back to the '80s. Cameron Brink's parents, Michelle and Greg, were star athletes at Virginia Tech where they became close friends with Sonya and Dell Curry, Steph and Sydel's parents.

Michelle Bain-Brink was roommates with Sonya Curry during their college days. The families have remained in close contact over the years.

Sydel Curry-Lee opens up to Cameron Brink on her strip club experiences

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry-Lee poses for a photo. Photo Credits: Imagn, Sydel Curry-Lee's IG account

Sydel Curry-Lee seemed to be more comfortable with the idea of going to strip clubs and revealed that she last went to one for a friend's birthday in 2022. Her issue stems from the countless rules people have to follow.

"I feel like there are so many rules, and I feel like I don't know," Curry-Lee said.

Curry-Lee, the wife of NBA guard Damion Lee, remembered sitting at the club and not knowing what to do while watching the dancers. While she applauded the dancers, she claimed many of her friends threw bills and touched the dancers.

Sydel Curry-Lee is expecting her third child in 2025, and joked with Brink that a trip to a strip club is on the cards soon after that.

