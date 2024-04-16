Steph Curry shows support to godsister Cameron Brink ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft

Steph Curry is hyping up fans of Cameron Brink leading into the 2024 WNBA Draft. As the Golden State Warriors superstar prepares for a play-in tournament showdown with the Sacramento Kings, he showed support to his goddaughter. "Chef Curry," who has been backing up the Stanford star for years, couldn’t hide his excitement for her.

Curry revealed in a press conference back in 2021 that Brink’s parents are his godparents. His mother and her mother were roommates at Virginia Tech. Curry’s father, Dell Curry, who used to play in the NBA, also played collegiate hoops with Brink’s dad.

Steph Curry’s affinity for Cameron Brink was quite obvious as he shared a story on Instagram. He exclaimed that she should at least be a top 2 pick in the draft. With Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark expected to go No. 1, Brink could come in after her.

Steph Curry can't wait for Cameron Brink's name to be called in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In Curry’s story, he agreed with her when Brink said that she brings versatility to her game. The Warriors franchise cornerstone also commented that he knew his picture with Brink was going to come up at some point in the interview.

Steph Curry already congratulated Cameron Brink when she made herself eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Monday wasn’t the first time Steph Curry publicly hyped up Cameron Brink’s inevitable pro career. A few days after the Stanford star declared she was entering the draft, Curry, congratulated her.

“Hey Cam, just wanna say congratulations. Huge, huge, huge announcement, huge milestone, accomplishment. … Take a moment to pat yourself in the back for a job well done to get to this point. The best is yet to come and I can’t wait to see where your career takes you. WNBA, let’s league her!”

Most mock drafts see Curry's goddaughter go to the LA Sparks and become the franchise's foundational star. Scouts have raved about Brink's ability to protect the rim and do-it-all game that could get her that spot.

If the Golden State Warriors advance to the NBA playoffs, Curry will not likely see Cameron Brink's WNBA debut. If the Dubs go home early, he is likely to be in Hollywood to watch her maiden pro game versus Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback