"Steph about to fight the ref": Fever fans react as Stephanie White loses her cool and goes after official in frustration

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 06, 2025 05:03 GMT
Fever fans react as Stephanie White loses her cool and goes after official in frustration - Image Source: Getty

Tuesday night’s contest between the Indiana Fever and LA Sparks turned into a bruising, high-intensity battle, highlighted by a heated shouting match between Fever coach Stephanie White and a referee, which drew online buzz.

The Fever never quite found their rhythm as the Sparks cruised to a 100-91 win behind a smooth offensive performance led by Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, with Cameron Brink anchoring the defense.

The fiery moment came at the end of the opening quarter when White got into a full-blown yelling exchange with an official.

“Steph about to fight the ref 😭😭😭,” one fan wrote, sharing a clip of the incident.
“The refs are horrible tonight. Sparks committing a lot of fouls that aren’t getting called,” another Fever fan said.
“If I could record what’s happening under the basket fast enough I would. There is A LOT of fouls!!” another said.

Several Fever supporters claimed the same referee has consistently been calling games unfairly against Indiana throughout the season.

Despite the complaints, the foul count ended up balanced, as both teams were whistled for 16. The Sparks went 13-for-15 at the line, while the Fever converted 11-of-13.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks’ charge with 25 points and 11 assists, shooting an efficient 7-of-11. Rickea Jackson matched her with 25 points and added five rebounds, while Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby chipped in 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Kelsey Mitchell exploded for 34 points and handed out six assists for the Fever. Natasha Howard followed up with 17 points and seven boards, while Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald added 15 points apiece.

Stephanie White goes viral after shouting at Sophie Cunningham following court delay caused by fan

In another bizarre moment from Tuesday’s game, Stephanie White went viral again, this time for yelling at Sophie Cunningham after a sex toy was tossed onto the court.

The object was thrown in Cunningham’s direction, and Kelsey Plum quickly kicked it away. Cunningham then shared a brief laugh with the Sparks bench, but White was having none of it and immediately barked at her to get back in the game.

The incident took place late in the second quarter, with the Fever trailing by double digits.

