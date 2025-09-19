"STEPHANIE WHITE !!!!!!!!!!!": Caitlin Clark can't contain it as Indiana Fever shockingly dump Atlanta Dream in first-round without her 

Caitlin Clark was on cloud nine like every other Indiana Fever fan on Thursday after the team dumped the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Fever caused one of the biggest upsets of all-time and the biggest upset this postseason by winning the matchup in the absence of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

They also missed four other role players, including Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson and Damris Dantas. Apart from Dantas, all others have been ruled out for the season. Clark took to X to express her initial thoughts on the Fever's massive achievement, saying:

Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 FEVVVVVVV SHOOWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @IndianaFever

She also showed love to Fever coach Stephanie White for pulling off this tremendous feat with a hobbled roster.

Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 STEPHANIE WHITE !!!!!!!!!!!

The Indiana Fever trailed by five with 2:32 left, but went on a 7-0 run to close Game 3 with an 87-85 win. The Atlanta Dream led for majority of the contest and were the favorites to advance behind their home support.

However, the Fever rode behind massive performances from their starters, who all scored 10 or more each. Kelsey Mitchell led with 24 points, while Aliyah Boston had a 14-point double-double. She also added six assists. Meanwhile, Odyssey Sims finished with 16 points and eight assists.

