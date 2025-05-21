  • home icon
  Stephanie White clears the air on final play call involving struggling Natasha Howard: "Should've called timeout"

Stephanie White clears the air on final play call involving struggling Natasha Howard: "Should've called timeout"

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 21, 2025 04:52 GMT
Stephanie White clears the air on final play call involving struggling Natasha Howard (Image sources: Imagn)
Stephanie White clears the air on final play call involving struggling Natasha Howard (Image sources: Imagn)

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White discussed the final play of their 91-90 home loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Veteran forward Natasha Howard had a couple of potential game-winners in the final seconds.

Down by one with 9.7 seconds remaining, the Fever had the game’s final possession. Caitlin Clark struggled to inbound the ball from the sideline and had to lob it to Howard in the post. Howard went up for a hook shot but was blocked by Atlanta’s Nia Coffey.

Howard got the ball back and immediately went up for a short jumper but missed. Coffey secured the rebound as Atlanta escaped with the win.

White explained in the postgame news conference that the play was initially designed for Aliyah Boston. However, the Dream’s defense prevented the play from materializing.

"Initially, we tried to get the ball to A.B., but she was being chucked so she couldn't get there," White said. "C had a good read, Tasha was open. We probably should've called timeout in that situation.
"But, I felt like Tasha's due right now... She had two good looks, and that's really all you can ask for in that situation."
Howard struggled throughout the night. She missed four free throws in the fourth quarter. The three-time WNBA champion finished with six points on 3-for-9 shooting. She played 30 minutes and added nine rebounds and four turnovers.

Howard, a 12-year veteran, is also a two-time All-Star. Last season, she averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark defers blame for the Fever's first loss of the season

In the postgame news conference, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark blamed the loss on her team’s slow start. Indiana trailed by double digits in the opening quarter.

Clark also pointed to the third quarter, when the Dream outscored the Fever 32-23 and pushed their lead to as many as 14.

"It’s really hard when you dig yourself a hole like that in this league," Clark said.
"It's tough. I thought we had a bad start to the game and a bad start to the second half. Felt a little flat as a group out there on the floor. We can’t put ourselves in those types of positions. I thought Atlanta played well."
Brittney Griner led Atlanta with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting before fouling out in the final minute. Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Brionna Jones had 19, and Allisha Gray added 16.

Caitlin Clark led Indiana with 27 points and 11 assists. Boston finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell also scored 24.

The Fever and the Dream meet again Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

