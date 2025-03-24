Stephanie White drops wholesome message to a friend as Fever coach returns to Madison County for special celebration

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White reacted to the announcement of her return to Madison County with a post on Instagram. White will be in attendance for the Madison County Rising Star Games on April 12.

White played basketball at Madison County High School and was named to the high school All-American team before joining Purdue in 1995.

On Sunday, White wrote a heartfelt message to her friend, Troy Taylor, in an Instagram story.

“Proud of you @trizzlle765! Your love and impact in your community is incredible to witness,” White wrote.

Check out her reaction below:

Stephanie White's wholesome message to her friend

The announcement of White’s return to Madison County also states that there will be a special celebration for the Fever coach.

White has found success at all stages of her career. She won the national championship with Purdue in 1999 along with the Wade Trophy and the National College Player of the Year award.

White was also named the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year. The Fever have made a lot of moves this offseason and have acquired some good pieces for their roster. With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, White’s Fever could do a lot of damage during the upcoming season.

“That is perfectionist”: Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s work ethic

Stephanie White returned to become the new coach of the Indiana Fever on Nov. 1. Through her first few practice sessions with the team, White was satisfied with the way Fever star Caitlin Clark trains.

White expressed her satisfaction with Clark’s work ethic during a conversation at Purdue University’s Presidential Lecture Series.

“I don't want to put words in Catlin Clark's mouth, but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis that is perfectionist that does things at such an elite level, they want to be the best," said White.

This is Stephanie White's second stint with the Indiana Fever. She first coached the team from 2015 to 2016, leading them to a record of 37-31 through 68 games. White even reached the WNBA Finals during her first season in Indiana.

With all the moves the Fever have made this offseason, fans will expect White to make some serious noise in 2025. It’ll be interesting to see what Caitlin Clark and Co. have in store for us in May.

