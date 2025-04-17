Stephanie White formulating schemes to turn Aliyah Boston into Fever's Nikola Jokic

Aliyah Boston has had a successful start to her WNBA career since being drafted as the overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. As she heads into year three, Boston is primed for a significant jump in her development.

A major reason for that is the hiring of head coach Stephanie White, who plans to use Boston as more of a facilitator, much in a similar way to how the Denver Nuggets use three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

White spoke about how she plans on using Aliyah Boston this season on Wednesday's episode of Good Follow. She mentioned Boston's ability to pass out of the post as one aspect of her game that the two will explore.

"We're going to use her a little bit more like a hub," White said. "Right, like a little bit more like a Jokic in how she gets the ball, whether that's in the trail in a lot of our stuff in the flow or whether that's on the block," .

Boston has averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in her career while also playing in all 80 games the past two seasons. She has also shot 55 percent from the field and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

White also shared plans to make the two-time league All-Star's job easier by having her play less of a one-on-one game.

"I don't want her to have to work as hard like one-on-one," White said. "I don't want her to have to just pound and pound and body and dribble in a one-on-one situation."

While Aliyah Boston took a slight step forward in her passing last season, she still only managed to average 3.2 assists per game. This season, the scheme will be one reason that could increase those numbers, but also the presence of knock-down shooter DeWanna Bonner.

The Indiana Fever brought in more weapons to relieve the pressure off of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark

The offensive scoring duties mainly came down to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston last season. Clark led the league in assists, and the duo was eventually able to turn the tide of the season after a shaky start to the year, but it was largely Clark and Boston or bust.

Now, with the signing of DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson, the coaching schemes of Stephanie White, and the drafting of Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall, and Yvonne Ejim, the Fever roster will have a significant boost in scorers.

The Indiana Fever opens the 2025 season on May 17 in a showdown against the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese and the Sky will be a perfect opponent to showcase Boston's new offensive role as well as how successful the Fever offense can now be with additional help.

