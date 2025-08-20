Stephanie White issues sobering Caitlin Clark injury update ahead of Fever's do-or-die playoff push with depleted roster

The Indiana Fever are in the middle of a mounting injury crisis, with key players sidelined at a crucial stage of the season. Caitlin Clark is unlikely to receive a fitness boost against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in a back-to-back showdown.Clark, a key figure for the Fever as they push for a second consecutive playoff appearance, has missed a huge chunk of this season. She has not played since July 15 due to a groin injury.Clark was expected to suit up in practice sometime during Indiana's ongoing four-day break. However, Fever coach Stephanie White gave a less encouraging update on her return.“Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice,” White said Wednesday, via IndyStar's Chloe Peterson. &quot;It’s really status quo, same as we have been.”Clark has missed 22 games this season, including 13 consecutive. She has also only played 13 games this campaign.Indiana has only won seven games over that stretch, and the team will be put to the ultimate test over the next few weeks. The Fever will play tough games in the final nine matchups.They have been immensely depleted over the last few months. Most recently, three important players have been sidelined with season-ending injuries. This has dramatically affected Indiana's performances.That has resulted in a shortened rotation due to a hardship roster. The general consensus among fans is that even if Clark returns, it would take more effort to make the playoffs.