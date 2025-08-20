  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Stephanie White issues sobering Caitlin Clark injury update ahead of Fever's do-or-die playoff push with depleted roster

Stephanie White issues sobering Caitlin Clark injury update ahead of Fever's do-or-die playoff push with depleted roster

By Mervin LR
Modified Aug 20, 2025 19:02 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Stephanie White issues sobering Caitlin Clark injury update ahead of Fever's do-or-die playoff push with depleted roster (image credit: getty)

The Indiana Fever are in the middle of a mounting injury crisis, with key players sidelined at a crucial stage of the season. Caitlin Clark is unlikely to receive a fitness boost against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in a back-to-back showdown.

Ad

Clark, a key figure for the Fever as they push for a second consecutive playoff appearance, has missed a huge chunk of this season. She has not played since July 15 due to a groin injury.

Clark was expected to suit up in practice sometime during Indiana's ongoing four-day break. However, Fever coach Stephanie White gave a less encouraging update on her return.

“Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice,” White said Wednesday, via IndyStar's Chloe Peterson. "It’s really status quo, same as we have been.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Clark has missed 22 games this season, including 13 consecutive. She has also only played 13 games this campaign.

Indiana has only won seven games over that stretch, and the team will be put to the ultimate test over the next few weeks. The Fever will play tough games in the final nine matchups.

They have been immensely depleted over the last few months. Most recently, three important players have been sidelined with season-ending injuries. This has dramatically affected Indiana's performances.

That has resulted in a shortened rotation due to a hardship roster. The general consensus among fans is that even if Clark returns, it would take more effort to make the playoffs.

About the author
Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Twitter icon

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications