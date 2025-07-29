Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on former Fever player DeWanna Bonner's fit with Phoenix Mercury

The Indiana Fever is set to face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. It'll be a different matchup since the Mercury acquired veteran star DeWanna Bonner, who started the season with them. However, things didn't work out, which led Bonner to force her way out and get waived by the Indiana team.Bonner only played in nine games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. With the Mercury, however, it's a different story with the veteran forward. The six-time All-Star has appeared in six games for the team that drafted her. During that stretch, she has averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 assists. On Tuesday, Stephanie White, the head coach of Indiana, discussed how playing against Phoenix would be different before their game. With three All-Star forwards, devising a game plan against them would also be challenging.&quot;I think she fits in perfectly with Phoenix,&quot; White said. &quot;She does a really good job, her and AT play so well together. And she does a really good job of adding a different dimension with her ability to be that stretch four, to compliment with her and Satou inside being able to play on the floor at the same time with AT.&quot;She's comfortable there, she's comfortable in that system. It's gonna be different to game plan against her. Her and AT both really honestly, after having been on the sideline with them for a couple of years, it's gonna be different to game plan against her.&quot;White finished her interview about Bonner by saying she's glad the veteran star is happy with her current situation. The former Fever star has reunited with her old team and her fiancée, Thomas.Colin Cowherd blames the officiating for Fever star Caitlin Clark's fallCaitlin Clark's second season hasn't met many people's expectations, especially after her impressive rookie year with the Indiana Fever. This season, Clark has faced injuries that limited her to just 13 games. She has averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 27.9% from three-point range.Clark's popularity dropped on Tuesday, and sports expert Colin Cowherd blamed it on game officiating.&quot;They have one more big move to make as a league—they have to get better officiating,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;Guards in the WNBA get attacked. Look at the number of injured players in the WNBA—it's unbelievable. The NBA kind of protects its players in the regular season. The WNBA officiates like the NBA does in the postseason.&quot;Cowherd said it's a learning curve for the WNBA, as they need to take care of the players, especially the Fever star.