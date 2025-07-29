  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on former Fever player DeWanna Bonner's fit with Phoenix Mercury

Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on former Fever player DeWanna Bonner's fit with Phoenix Mercury

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 29, 2025 23:18 GMT
Fever coach Stephanie White talked about facing the Pheonix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner (Image Source: IMAGN)
Fever coach Stephanie White talked about facing the Pheonix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever is set to face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. It'll be a different matchup since the Mercury acquired veteran star DeWanna Bonner, who started the season with them. However, things didn't work out, which led Bonner to force her way out and get waived by the Indiana team.

Ad

Bonner only played in nine games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. With the Mercury, however, it's a different story with the veteran forward. The six-time All-Star has appeared in six games for the team that drafted her. During that stretch, she has averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

On Tuesday, Stephanie White, the head coach of Indiana, discussed how playing against Phoenix would be different before their game. With three All-Star forwards, devising a game plan against them would also be challenging.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think she fits in perfectly with Phoenix," White said. "She does a really good job, her and AT play so well together. And she does a really good job of adding a different dimension with her ability to be that stretch four, to compliment with her and Satou inside being able to play on the floor at the same time with AT.
Ad
"She's comfortable there, she's comfortable in that system. It's gonna be different to game plan against her. Her and AT both really honestly, after having been on the sideline with them for a couple of years, it's gonna be different to game plan against her."
Ad

White finished her interview about Bonner by saying she's glad the veteran star is happy with her current situation. The former Fever star has reunited with her old team and her fiancée, Thomas.

Colin Cowherd blames the officiating for Fever star Caitlin Clark's fall

Caitlin Clark's second season hasn't met many people's expectations, especially after her impressive rookie year with the Indiana Fever. This season, Clark has faced injuries that limited her to just 13 games. She has averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 27.9% from three-point range.

Ad

Clark's popularity dropped on Tuesday, and sports expert Colin Cowherd blamed it on game officiating.

"They have one more big move to make as a league—they have to get better officiating," Cowherd said. "Guards in the WNBA get attacked. Look at the number of injured players in the WNBA—it's unbelievable. The NBA kind of protects its players in the regular season. The WNBA officiates like the NBA does in the postseason."

Cowherd said it's a learning curve for the WNBA, as they need to take care of the players, especially the Fever star.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications