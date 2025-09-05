The Indiana Fever announced Thursday that another player will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Chloe Bibby, who has missed the last four games due to a knee issue, became the fourth Fever player with a season-ending injury.Indiana announced on Aug. 19 that Sophie Cunningham is out for the rest of the season due to a torn MCL. Two weeks earlier, the Fever lost guards Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) to season-ending setbacks.Fans on X reacted to another blow for Indiana. Several called for changes to the team’s staff, with one suggesting Fever coach Stephanie White should play. White played five years in the WNBA.&quot;At this point Stephanie White might need to lace them up,&quot; one fan said.Gio @jsmove7LINK@UnderdogWNBA At this point Stephanie white might need to lace them uplui @luihrmsLINK@UnderdogWNBA Fire the training and medical staff!Lucy @Lucy17763471265LINK@UnderdogWNBA Definitely the staff who makes them physically training need to (fired).Here are other fan reactions.we watching the Giants now #Former WNBA FAN @ddubxdoLINKThis not crazy to yall? Fever has a lot of injuries literally everyone who has put on that jersey this season has dealt with some sort of injury.SJ @SJBasketball8LINKthink it’s time to say that someone isn’t living right in the Fever organizationLamont @CoachEvans25LINKIndiana what the hell are y’all doing? Why is so many players injured? Is it conditioning? What’s going onIn addition to the four players who are out for the rest of the season, Fever star Caitlin Clark remains out due to a groin injury. Clark has been out since July 16 and has been limited to just 13 games in her second season.Fever sign 2025 draft pick to a hardship contractFollowing Chloe Bibby's season-ending injury, the Indiana Fever announced Thursday that they signed Bree Hall to a rest-of-season hardship contract. Indiana selected Hall with the No. 20 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. Hall was part of training camp and played in two preseason games before being waived.Indiana now has four hardship players: Hall, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, and Shey Peddy. The team signed Sims to a rest-of-season contract on Sunday, while Powers and Peddy remain on seven-day deals.Due to multiple injuries, Indiana will be eligible for at least three hardship waivers for the rest of the season and the playoffs. A fourth hardship player is allowed as long as Clark remains out.With three games remaining, the Fever (21-20) hold the eighth and final playoff spot. They are half-a-game behind the seventh-place Seattle Storm (22-20) and are up 1.5 games over ninth-place LA Sparks (19-21). Indiana will next face the Chicago Sky on Friday.