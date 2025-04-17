Stephanie White names $249,244 star and not Caitlin Clark as Fever's best 1-v-1 player

When it comes to the talent on the Indiana Fever roster, many fans would think that if the team needed to go one-on-one and get a bucket, it would probably be Caitlin Clark.

Ad

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was also named to the All-WNBA First Team. Clark had a historic rookie season, but according to new head coach Stephanie White, the best one-on-one player is All-Star Kelsey Mitchell.

White spoke on an episode of "Good Follow" on Wednesday about how she plans to use Mitchell in the Fever's retooled offense. She said the plan is to free Mitchell up on the court to allow her to be her best self.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kelsey was our number one priority in free agency," White said. "Making sure that we're re-signing her. Making sure she understands how important she is to everything that we are going to do. She's probably the one person on our roster that can just get a bucket, doesn't need any help."

Mitchell re-signed with the Fever this offseason after spending her first seven seasons in Indiana. She signed a one-year deal with Indiana worth $249,244.

Ad

She finished last season averaging the most points of her career so far at 19.2 per game. She shot 46.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

"Our ability as a staff to move her around and utilize her strengths and ability to get downhill, she doesn't need a screen. She doesn't need a two-man," White said. "Our system and the way that we can continue to play to her strengths and put her in positions for success, I think it's going to be really good. We're going to free her up just to play."

Ad

After her most efficient season as a professional, White sees Mitchell being a major key in the one-on-one offense, the two-man game with Caitlin Clark, as well as defensively.

Fever's offseason moves spaced the floor for Kelsey Mitchell to execute

The Indiana Fever's offseason moves were largely focused on spacing the floor and taking the pressure off Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

Last season, those three were largely responsible for leading the team in scoring and holding down the defensive end with NaLyssa Smith, who was traded in the offseason to the Dallas Wings.

White noted in the same episode that the spacing of the floor will allow Boston to become a facilitator out of the post and stop her from going one-on-one in the paint. It will also free up the court to allow Mitchell to use her speed to get downhill as well as dish out to all of the capable shooters on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More