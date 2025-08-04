"Stephanie White robbed" - WNBA fans erupt over Cheryl Reeve’s Coach of the Month nod amid Napheesa Collier's injury heat

The WNBA named Minnesota Lynx coach, Cheryl Reeve, as the Coach of the Month for July on Monday, drawing reactions from fans online. This came after a 9-3 record last month, courtesy of MVP favorite, Napheesa Collier, who appeared in all 12 games for the Lynx, averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.Unfortunately for the Minnesota franchise, they are set to miss Collier for at least two weeks. During their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, the star forward suffered an ankle sprain.After Reeve won the Coach of the Month award, a few fans opined that it should've been given to Indiana Fever's Stephanie White, who led her team to an 8-4 record in July. For most of the time, the Fever didn't have Caitlin Clark, as she's been dealing with a groin injury.Indiana is on a five-game winning streak without the former Iowa star. Fans shared their thoughts on the COTM winner on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Stephanie White ROBBED,&quot; a fan said.Mick @DBGyt_LINKStephanie White ROBBED...&quot;That should have been Steph white in my opinion better turn around all together,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Steph White took a CC-less team into Minn and beat the #1 team in the league for the cup,&quot; one fan argued.Others haven't moved on from how Cheryl Reeve left Collier during a 53-point blowout win (111-58) against the Aces. Many fans believe the coach's decision to leave the star player on the court was the cause of her recent ankle injury.&quot;Would a good coach put/leave the leagues top player in for the last few minutes of the game with a 50point lead? Then the player gets hurt,&quot; someone commented.EarningsSearch @EarningsSearchLINKWould a good coach put/leave the leagues top player in for the last few minutes of the game with a 50point lead?Then the player gets hurt..&quot;Leaving her in the game when leading by 40+ in 3rd quarter was horrible decision,&quot; a comment read.&quot;She almost lost that coach of the month award for me if Collier would've been severely injured on Saturday,&quot; one fan said.Cheryl Reeve explains leaving Napheesa Collier in the game despite a clear winFans were surprised when Cheryl Reeve allowed Collier to play against the Aces, despite a 111-58 win for the Lynx. Following the game, the head coach defended her decision, saying:&quot;It's the third quarter of a game on someone else's floor. I don't think the game is over. She had a sub there, and she wasn't going to play in the fourth quarter. Sometimes these things happen.&quot;Fortunately for the Lynx coach, Collier's injury isn't severe. Cheryl Reeve is now tasked with leading Minnesota to a winning record in the next two weeks without their star player.