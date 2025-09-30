Stephanie White Salary: Fever's head coach income examined after $1000 fine for supporting Cheryl Reeve’s shot at refs

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has been issued a $1,000 fine by the WNBA following her support of Cheryl Reeve's comments directed at the officiating.Before the Fever's 90-83 Game 4 win on Sunday, White echoed Reeve's outburst against the referees.&quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points,&quot; White said. &quot;A lot of the same kind of conversations are happening. It’s happening from every team, from every franchise, from every coach, from every player. And I think at some point there has to be some accountability.&quot;WNBA insider Ben Pickman of The Athletic reported that coaches' salaries during the 2024 season ranged from around $350,000 to more than $1 million per year. According to Essentially Sports in September 2024, the top five WNBA coaches earn a minimum of $500,000.While White's contract details with the Fever are not made public, Front Office Sports' Austin Green and Rodney Reeves said that the Fever coach &quot;could be among the league's highest earners.&quot;In an article published in June 2024 and updated in May, Green and Reeves wrote that Phoenix Mercury's Nate Tibbetts and Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon are the highest-earning WNBA coaches. Among others mentioned are former LA Sparks coach Lynne Roberts, former New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello and Reeve.Considering White's coaching resume and the reports from several outlets, it's safe to assume that Indiana might be paying White close to $500,000.In 2023, White, in her first year as the Connecticut Sun coach, was named the WNBA's Coach of the Year. The Fever lured her away from the Sun at the start of this season. White made a return to the franchise she led to a WNBA Finals appearance in 2015.Stephanie White calls $1,000 fine 'crazy'During the Indiana Fever's practice session on Monday, Stephanie White talked to reporters. One journalist asked a question about the physicality allowed in the semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.White confirmed reports that she was fined due to her comments in support of Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.&quot;Look, I already got fined for supporting Cheryl, which I think is crazy,&quot; White said. &quot;I think there's nothing that we want more than just consistency, that's what I would say.&quot;The sixth-seeded Fever will battle the No. 2 Aces in a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will advance to the WNBA Finals to take on the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury, which eliminated the top-seeded Lynx. The best-of-seven finals will start on Friday.