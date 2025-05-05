Stephanie White uses Steph Curry analogy to defend Caitlin Clark’s long-range bombs

Caitlin Clark's new coach, Stephanie White, defended the guard when asked about her long-distance shooting. The Indiana Fever took on Brazil's women's national team on Sunday in an exhibition game. It was a monstrous performance by the Fever as they annihilated Brazil with a 108-44 finish.

Clark, notably, took several shots from a deep long distance. While she sank 66.7% of her 3-point attempts, the media were concerned about Caitlin abusing her power to take unnecessary shots just to show off her basketball prowess.

Fever coach Stephanie White immediately defended her star player and referenced Steph Curry. She said that all of Caitlin Clark's shots, despite being unnecessarily taken from logo land, were good shots.

"I've been watching her do it for five years really," White said about Clark. "That's just who she is. It's what she does. I mean, nobody tells Steph Curry not to take good shots, right?"

Fever preseason game recap: Caitlin Clark overwhelms Brazil

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took on Brazil's women's national team at the star player's former home, the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. She spent four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, leading them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament championship games.

Sunday's game was the Fever's second preseason tip-off before the 2025 season. They came from a 79-74 overtime victory over the Washington Mystics in their first preseason game, where Clark was notably absent due to a leg injury.

Clark's return was highly anticipated by everyone as the game was sold out with 15,000 ticket sales. According to the WNBA's official website, 14,998 were in attendance on Sunday despite the tickets' average price of $650, which is the highest of any WNBA game since 2015.

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint the fans in attendance as she lit it up on the hardwood. She sank four jaw-dropping long-distance bombs and gave fans a show against Brazil. Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in only 18:42 minutes of play.

